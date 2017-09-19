RHB Insurance first insurance firm to offer wellness incentive programme

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: RHB Insurance Bhd, in collaboration with healthcare online application platform, BookDoc, has become the country’s first general insurance company to offer the wellness incentive programme to its customers via ‘RHB Insurance Live Activ Programme’.

BookDoc Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chevy Beh, said the healthcare services for RHB customers through the application was one-step closer to provide easy access healthcare through a mobile platform programme.

“Say, if you are on holiday with you family in Hong Kong, you can access medical treatment in those countries by using the app,” Beh said.

Beh said this at the signing ceremony between BookDoc and RHB here yesterday.

He said healthcare services for RHB Insurance customers through the application was one-step closer to provide easy access healthcare through a mobile platform programme.

Meanwhile, RHB Insurance CEO, Kong Shu Yin, said the company hoped to instill the importance of living a healthy lifestyle and encourage its customers to take greater responsibility of the own health.

“Over the past 40 years, we have been innovating products and solutions ensuring people from all walks of life against unforeseen events, thus promoting health and wellness is certainly our top agenda,” he said. — Bernama