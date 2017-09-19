UK companies to explore business opportunities in Johor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Over 40 high-end technology-based companies from the United Kingdom (UK) will visit Johor next month to explore business opportunities within the state and beyond the region.

In an interview here yesterday, Johor State Investment Centre (JSIC) general manager, Mahadon Marnin, said the delegation would arrive on Oct 11, led by the UK’s National Technology adviser, Liam Maxwell.

Mahadon said the UK trade mission would comprise British technology companies involved in cyber-security, data analytics, e-commerce, cloud and telecommunications. — Bernama