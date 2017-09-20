100 smuggling cases foiled over past 3 years

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: A total of 100 cases involving smuggling of controlled items have been reported in the state over the past three years, resulting in the confiscation of RM3 million worth of goods.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) deputy director of enforcement Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said the confiscation of the goods was made through integrated operations with the state Marine Police.

“We also identified many illegal routes, or ‘jalan tikus’, along the borders in Kuching and Ba Kelalan used by smugglers for their activities,” he told a news conference here during an integrated operation involving the Marine Police and KPDNKK.

Also present was state Marine Police commander ACP Salehuddin Mat Zaman.

Iskandar said KPDNKK will continue to work closely with the state Marine Police in the fight against smuggling activities both at sea and on land.