Another rabies-infected area declared in Sarawak, making it 25th

KUCHING: Yet another area in Sarawak has been declared rabies-infested, making Kampung Telagus Legai in Serian division the 25th location so far.

In a statement issued yesterday, the secretariat for Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee said these include 20 areas in Serian division, four in Kuching division and one in Sri Aman division.

The rabies infection in humans was first reported in Sarawak in June last year, and so far, six cases of rabies have been detected, resulting in the death of five victims.

According to the statement, to date, 36,895 pets comprising 28,988 dogs, 7,862 cats and 45 other animals have been vaccinated while 41,927 active surveillance and 1,778 passive surveillance have been conducted in Serian, Kuching and Sri Aman to control the spread of rabies.

“The Sarawak Veterinary Department would like to remind the public not to allow their pets, either vaccinated or not, to mix with wild animals and to be vigilant for any changes in behaviour from tame to violent, biting any moving object, being afraid of water and light, being solitary, overly salivating, restlessness or aggression,” it said.

“Contact the operations room of the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat at 082443991 /446991 / 447960 to report on the rabies epidemic,” it said. — Bernama