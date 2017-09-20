Awang Tengah receives courtesy calls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Two notable groups paid courtesy calls to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan at his Wisma Sumber Alam office on Tuesday.

They were Dewanita DUBS led by Juita Drap and Persatuan Melayu Limbang led by Mohamad Abu Bakar.

The women group introduced various lines of business carried out by Bumiputera women entrepreneurs and also to seek ways from Awang Tengah on how women entrepreneurs could get involved in some contracts in government projects, besides getting advice on how their products can penetrate the global markets.

“Dewanita champions the wellbeing and progress of women entrepreneurs,” Juita was quoted as saying.

Persatuan Melayu Limbang invited Awang Tengah to attend the official opening of Persatuan Melayu Limbang building on Nov 11 this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to grace the opening ceremony.