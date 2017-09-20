Banjarmasin ready to distribute three-wheels to push garbage handling

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BANJARMASIN, S Kalimantan: The municipal government of Banjarmasin is now ready to distribute 15 three-wheel motorcycles to five sub-district in the city, said an official, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Head of Environment Agency Mukhyar said the three-wheel vehicle is to transport garbage. All 15 motorcycles are of central government assistance through the Environment and Forestry Ministry.

“So each sub-district will receive three three-wheel garbage transport motorcycle and it is expected to push the handling of waste in their respective area,” he said here Tuesday.

Banjarmasin, which is inhabited by more than 700 thousand people, produces a large amount of waste, about 600 tons every day. It needs a lot fleet to transport them and the three-wheels are need to go through small roads, especially to enter the narrow alleys.

“So this type of small-size truck fleet, such as the three-wheeled motor, is very necessary because we have many densely populated settlements by means of narrow roads,” he explained.

As a city that has been awarded the greenest Adipura Kirana awards for three times in a row, in 2015, 2016 and 2017, Mukhyar insisted, encouraging the improvement of environmental hygiene continues to be done until the award can be maintained in the years to come.