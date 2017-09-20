Bishop: The church is non-partisan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Council of Churches (SCC) president Bishop Melter Jiki Tais yesterday refuted claims that the church was pro-opposition.

“It has recently been brought to my attention unfounded or unjust remarks which say that the church is a pro-opposition party,” Bishop Melter said.

While some church members may belong to the opposition or government, Melter said the church was non-partisan.

“As a religious body, the church is non-partisan and will continue to exist as non-partisan. I wish to assure the Chief Minister, Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman, and the Sabah State Government that the church is not anti-government or pro-opposition,” he stressed.

Bishop Melter made the remarks during the presentation of State Government’s allocation to schools and non-Islamic religious bodies from west coast south and the lower interior region here yesterday.

Touching on the matter at hand, Bishop Melter said many churches under SCC had achieved self-financing.

“However, we do not deny that a lot of churches, particularly those in remote villages, had yet to achieve self-financing,” he said.

With the State Government’s commitment to continue to provide financial aid to non-Islamic religious bodies, especially churches, Bishop Melter said this would ease the burden of these churches.

On behalf of SCC, he expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the State Government for the grants.