Businessman, 82, held over alleged rape of 13-year-old girl

MIRI: An 82-year-old prominent businessman was arrested yesterday morning to facilitate police investigation into the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the suspect surrendered himself to police around 6am.

“The suspect surrendered himself after he was informed that the police had been looking for him,” he said when contacted over the matter.

On Monday, the victim’s mother lodged a police report after she suspected her daughter had been raped.

The victim, a student, was said to have left home on Sept 10 and only returned the next day.

“The police are conducting an investigation and the victim has been sent for a medical checkup,” added Lim.

Police are investigating the case under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.