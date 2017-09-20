Carwash owner found dead in vehicle

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The owner of a carwash facility was found dead in his vehicle at his business premises in Jalan Batu Kawah, here on Monday.

The deceased, a 44-year-old surnamed Liew from Bau, was said to have been found unconscious by his workers in his car around 5pm.

Following the discovery, the worker immediately called for paramedics who arrived to check on Liew, but subsequently declared him dead at the scene.

According to a source, Liew had complained of feeling lethargic earlier that afternoon and had asked a worker to purchase some medicine.

He then entered his car to rest up to the point when he was found unresponsive by his worker.

The body was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) mortuary, with police classifying the incident as sudden death pending the outcome of a post-mortem.