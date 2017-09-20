Sarawak 

Foreign worker drowns while fishing at man-made pond

The body of the Indonesian about to be sent to the hospital.

SIBU: A foreign factory worker drowned Monday night while catching fish at a man-made pond near his workplace at Jalan Selangau, Mukah.

The deceased, identified as Indonesian national Heritino Pai, 29, was reported missing by a co-worker around 6pm, prompting the launch of a search-and-rescue operation by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

A Bomba spokesperson said eight factory workers led its personnel to the location where Heritino was last seen – some two kilometres from the factory – and joined Bomba in carrying out the search process.

The victim’s body was found around 8.30pm and handed over to the police for further action.

