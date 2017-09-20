Nation 

Fuel prices to decrease this week

KUCHING:  Fuel prices will all decrease this coming week, starting September 21.

The price of RON97 will be RM2.49 per litre, down 3 sen from last week, while RON95 will be RM2.19 per litre, down 2 sen from last week.

Diesel will also decrease by 4 sen to RM2.10 per litre.

These prices will come into effect at 12:01am on September 21 and will last until September 27.

The information was posted by the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) on its official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

 

