Fuel prices to decrease this week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Fuel prices will all decrease this coming week, starting September 21.

The price of RON97 will be RM2.49 per litre, down 3 sen from last week, while RON95 will be RM2.19 per litre, down 2 sen from last week.

Diesel will also decrease by 4 sen to RM2.10 per litre.

These prices will come into effect at 12:01am on September 21 and will last until September 27.

The information was posted by the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) on its official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum (21 September 2017 – 27 September 2017)#HargaRuncitProdukPetroleum #Ron95 #Ron97 #Diesel Posted by KPDNKK-Laman Rasmi on 20hb September 2017