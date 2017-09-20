Immi Dept to intro device to check travel status at KLIA

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department will introduce a device that will enable outgoing passengers to check their travel status at the departure hall of the KL International Airport, next month.

Its director-general, Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali, said the device could be used voluntarily by the outgoing passengers before heading to the Immigration counter.

Prior to this, the public can check their travel status online at the department’s official portal http://sspi2.imi.gov.my.

Mustafar said the introduction of the device was aimed at reducing congestion at the Immigration counters, which mostly due to the outgoing passengers’ unsettled issues with either the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) or the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

“If the passengers have unsettled problems with the LHDN, they can immediately settle it with the LHDN officer at the airport before catching their flights,” he told Bernama before appearing in the ‘Ruang Bicara’ talkshow on Bernama News Channel here Tuesday.

Prior to this, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) was reported to have planned to open facilitation counters to tackle travel restriction issues at its airports.

MAHB managing director Datuk Badlisham Ghazali said the effort would see the cooperation from the Immigration Department, LHDN, PTPTN and other relevant agencies.

On another development, Mustafar said the auto-gate system at the KLIA was also being upgraded, with retina recognition technique in the pipeline. – Bernama