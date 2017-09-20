RBAF 56th Anniversary celebration

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: The Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF Anniversary is a special day to celebrate and appreciate the serving and retired RBAF personnel and their families, as well as commemorating the personnel who have passed away. The celebration culminated with the Grand Parade by more than one thousand personnel combined from RBAF units. His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, attended the ceremony, brudirect.com reported.

Upon arrival, His Majesty was greeted by Retired First Admiral Dato Seri Pahlawan Awang Haji Abdul Aziz bin Haji Mohd Tamit, the Deputy Minister of Defence and Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohammad Tawih bin Abdullah, the Commander of the RBAF. Also in attendance was His Royal Highness Prince General Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and General of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

Shortly after the arrival, His Majesty received the royal salute and inspected the Grand Parade forces comprising one thousand 56 personnel from the Royal Brunei Land Force, Royal Brunei Navy, Royal Brunei Air Force, RBAF Training Institute and RBAF Special Forces Regiment.

The march past in slow and fast tempos by the honour guard teams bearing the Royal Crest of His Majesty and the RBAF Coat of Arms followed. The theme of the RBAF’s anniversary celebration this year Together in Making a success of Wawasan Negara is in-line with this year’s National Day’s theme, Making A Success of Wawasan Negara. The theme is also in-line with the RBAF’s role of holistically upholding nation’s progress and development by ensuring a peaceful surroundings through a strong security and defence.

In-line with the theme, the RBAF is highly spirited in their commitment to the Wawasan Negara as a mission towards the accomplishment of a bigger national objective. In realising the aspiration, the RBAF continues to develop and enhance the capacity and capabilities of its personnel through the improvement of top quality professional skills and subsequently elevating the status of the forces. In its 56 years, the RBAF continues to be the pillar of the country’s defence as well as an agent and catalyst of unity and integration among the country’s security agencies in boosting national peace and stability as well as contributing to regional and international security.

The cheers of Daulat Kebawah Duli Tuan Patik symbolised the unwavering national spirit of the RBAF personnel. Doa selamat was read by Commander Haji Ainolnizam bin Haji Ibrahim, Head of the RBAF Religious Department.

His Majesty then received the royal salute followed by the sail past of the KDB DARUSSALAM and fly past by the Royal Brunei Air Force aircraft. With the maturity of its 56 years, the RBAF continues to experience progress and development as well facing challenges according to current developments. The duties and responsibilities of the RBAF personnel on land, at sea and in the air are challenging. They roles include monitoring, patrolling and guarding the country’s borders for undesirable elements. The RBAF carries a titanic and very essential responsibility in ensuring the peace and wellbeing of the country.