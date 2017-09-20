RM40 mln spent yearly to clean up rivers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Government spends more than RM40 million annually cleaning wastes disposed into rivers here, in Sandakan and in Tawau by the people.

“People seem to treat our rivers as the dumping place for their wastes,” lamented Drainage and Irrigation Department director Yahiya Ag Kahar when met yesterday.

“They think it’s free but the government actually spends a lot of money to clean up our rivers.”

He added that the negative impact of the people’s behaviours towards rivers was quite serious and the irresponsible behaviours were the same for urban and rural folks.

Scheduled collection of garbage in rivers in Sandakan, Tawau and Kota Kinabalu cost the Sabah Government between RM40 million and RM50 million per year, he said.

“And the cost rises as the drains get longer,” he added.

Unscheduled garbage collection was carried out at the rural areas on an adhoc basis, he said.

Asked on the amount of garbage collected from rivers, Yahiya said that he did not have the exact figure but mentioned briefly that it was really a lot.

To stop the garbage from going back into rivers and the sea, trash screen, a device that automatically collects garbage, has been installed in Likas and Kudat.

The price of the trash screen in Kudat was about RM2 million, he said, while the price of the one installed in Likas was not available at hand since it was installed several years ago.

“But it’s also in the millions,” he said.

Yahiya added that if people were not throwing garbage into rivers, there would be no need to install the expensive device.

He also said that other rivers in Sabah might also be installed with the device in the future.

Meanwhile, the Kinabatangan River is one of the State’s most chemically polluted rivers.

Yahiya said that this was because of the wastes that were disposed into the river by plantations.

However, the action by the government to introduce the riparian reserve had helped reduce the pollution, he said.

The director also said that actions by non-governmental organisations in looking after the river had also helped tremendously.