Strides in Chinese education all due to help from Sabah govt

KOTA KINABALU: Chinese education in Sabah has achieved great development with the help of the state government, said United Association of Private Chinese Secondary School Committees Sabah (Sabah Dong Zong) chairman Datuk Jimmy Yong Kyok Ming.

Yong said the Sabah state government was the first to allocate funds to Chinese education every year, which has become an exemplary initiative for other states.

“Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Tan Sri Musa Aman, the state government funding has continued to increase, and an application from the Chinese community for a special allocation will always receive a seal of approval.

“It is very heartening and encouraging that our esteemed Chief Minister is so attuned to the Chinese community’s needs and concerns,” he said, during the presentation of state government grants to schools and non-Islamic religious bodies in the west coast, south and lower interior regions here yesterday.

“Classrooms, auditoriums, computer rooms, and libraries have all been constructed in Chinese primary and secondary schools. Under our esteemed Chief Minister, I believe our Chinese community will continue to flourish and prosper.

“In that regard, we hope the state government will eventually recognise our Malaysia Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) as what our sister state, Sarawak, has done,” he said.

On another note, Yong also commended and thanked the Minister of Special Tasks, Datuk Teo Chee Kang, for doing an enormous amount of work for the Chinese community since taking office.

“His deep understanding of the concerns of the Chinese community is in fact the product of our Chinese education. On behalf of all the beneficiaries in the Chinese community, I would like to thank the Sabah state government and our esteemed Chief Minister for the generous allocations,” he said.