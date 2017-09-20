Teacher held for alleged rape of student

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A school teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student in a car at a secluded location in Siburan yesterday.

Police has obtained a remand order against the 51-year-old suspect for seven days to facilitate investigation into the case when he was produced in the Magistrate’s Court here this morning.

State CID chief SAC Datuk Dev Kumar revealed in a press statement that the suspect was arrested by a team from CID Padawan at his house in Tapah around 7pm after a police report was lodged by the girl’s mother at Siburan Police Station.

“The victim’s mother lodged a police report alleging that a school teacher had taken advantage of her daughter and had sex with her twice in his car at a secluded area in Siburan.

“The matter was brought to the mother’s attention by a teacher of the school where the Form 2 victim is studying,” he said.

During the arrest, police also seized the suspect’s car for forensic examination.

The case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.