Technician assaulted by man, son over electricity disconnection

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A man and son allegedly punched a utility service provider technician who had come to disconnect their electricity supply at their house in Taman Sukma, Petra Jaya here on Monday.

According to a source, the incident occurred around 10am when the 28-year-old technician arrived at the suspects’ house to explain the decision by the utility service provider to disconnect their electricity supply following their failure to settle their bill arrears for the past 12 months.

However, the 67-year-old father suddenly lost his temper and punched the technician while his son is alleged have struck the victim with a steel rod, resulting in injuries to the victim’s hand as well as bruises on his body.

“The technician came to the house of the suspects to disconnect their electricity supply because they had failed to pay their electricity bill for 12 months.

“But the house owner and his son were not satisfied, which caused them to attack the technician who had to seek treatment at a nearby clinic,” said the source.

The victim lodged a police report at the nearby police station on the same day.

“Following the report, a team from Kuching district police headquarters went to the house and arrested the house owner for further investigation,” the source said, adding the man’s son is currently being sought over the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code.