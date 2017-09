Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A senior citizen and two students were hurt after they collided into each other at Lanang Bridge here yesterday morning.

The incident happened around 6.30am when the 60-something man, who was riding a bicycle, and the two students – on a motorcycle – were making their way towards town.

The former suffered injuries to his head while the two boys were injured on their legs and hands.

All three were sent to Sibu Hospital for treatment.