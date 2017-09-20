Unimas taking steps to be ‘low carbon campus’ — Deputy vice chancellor

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) has taken initiatives to be a ‘low carbon campus’.

Among them is the use of electric bicycles in the campus, its deputy vice chancellor Prof Dr Wan Hashim Wan Ibrahim said.

“The 11th Malaysia Plan also outlined the use of energy from renewable resources as one of the measures to reduce wastage and minimise the use of natural resources. Therefore, Unimas has taken initiatives to be a low carbon campus,” Wan Hashim said in his speech at the launching of Green Tech Talk and launching of ‘low carbon campus’ at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) here yesterday.

The event was graced by Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

Towards that goal, Wan Hashim added, students of the university are taught energy related courses to educate them on available natural resources and events in line with the Energy Management Gold Standard (EMGS) are held.

On the Green Tech Talk, he said it focuses on ‘Hydropower for Clean Future Energy’ in collaboration with TEDxAdventures, an initiative by TEDxKenyalang under Koperasi Belia Inovatif Sarawak (Kobis).

Wan Hashim said TEDxKenyalang is an enterprise brought on by the phenomenon of TED Talks in USA.

TEDx started from TED talks, which are short talks on technology, entertainment and design by professionals in the industry.

“TED Talk videos posted online sparked the global phenomenon, with talks being translated to more than 100 languages and further inspiring independently run TEDx conferences and TEDxAdventures that are now being held all over the world.

“Now, TEDxAdventures is an initiative under TEDxKenyalang to discuss green initiatives and put them into action through curated activities such as Green Tech Talk by Unimas.”

He said it is Unimas’ aim to educate its graduates and the community on the latest trends and competencies in the green technology industry, in line with TEDx culture of sharing ideas and new innovation amongst the people.

“Through the Green Tech Talk, I would hope that all the participants use this opportunity to gain as much knowledge and experiences that will help you in your practices in the future.”

Meanwhile, Wan Hashim said Unimas, through Centre for Renewable Energy (CREN), is committed to helping others in need especially local communities in utilising the available resources efficiently and wisely.

According to him, CREN aims to accelerate the deployment and grid integration of renewable energy and low carbon generation technology through renewable energies.

“CREN focuses on critical research and development, consultation and community services for the application of technologies, with an emphasis on micro-hydro power, solar energy, hybrid, biomass, tidal wave and wind energy sources.”

According to Wan Hashim, various seminars and workshops are offered to educate the local communities on the latest renewable energy technologies.

“Achievements of Unimas in assisting rural communities in developing sustainable micro-hydro powered electricity system are shown through awarded projects such as Abok Mawang; Sri Aman Micro-Hydro System; Green Energy Island (GEI) feasibility study; Micro-hydro power project in Kpg Semulong Ulu, Lingga, Sri Aman; Micro-hydro project ar Kpg Pa Ramapoh A&B, Bario; Micro Hydro project at Kpg Assum, Padawan and micro hydro pre-feasibility study was conducted in Long Busang, Belaga, Sarawak.”

He said the main objective of micro-hydro projects are to provide electricity by designing a practical, sustainable and cost effective micro hydro scheme for the rural and off-grid areas, adding that as a result of the projects, the living standard of the community are improved especially socio-economically.