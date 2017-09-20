Watch your ethics using the net, civil servants told

KOTA KINABALU: Civil servants throughout the state have been advised to use the Sabahnet network with integrity, ethically and focused on official duty only.

Don’t use the facility to waste time surfing the Internet for non-work related things.

Instead use the Internet as a medium to increase knowledge and obtain skills that are useful in your respective career, Assistant Minister Datuk Mohamad Arifin Arif said when officiating at an ICT seminar for civil servants organised by the Chief Minister’s Department here yesterday.

Civil servants must also have social media literacy and always get confirmation of information received via social media.

“Most importantly, you must not get involved in spreading anything or giving comments that can be interpreted according to General Orders as tarnishing the civil service’s image or against OSA (Official Secrets Act),” he said.

They must also watch their ethics in the use of social media like Facebook, Twitter and blogs, Arifin said, adding that they must not be too excited to share information and leak official information about their department or the civil service in general that can tarnish the government’s image.

According to Arifin, the rapid growth of ICT is a sign that all civil servants must be aware of the changes that are happening around them and need to adapt swiftly so that they continue to be relevant with the environment.

“Therefore, civil servants must be given as much exposure as possible to the latest information on matters concerning ICT development,” he said and pointed out that a smart government needs to use information, communication and technology resource from various platforms wisely to produce sustainable service.

“We started with an electronic government and the government needs to be transparent and more open by grabbing the opportunity provided by information overflow and identify technology needed to improve the civil service so that it is fast, qualitative, sustainable and continued.

“As the civil service takes the bold step forward to face the challenges, several actions need to be taken among which are ensuring that the civil service do not think and operate in the ‘business as usual’ mode,” he stressed.

They must instead think outside the box and work hard to achieve high result, improve value add and performance, Arifin pointed out and reminded the civil servants that they could no longer work on their own.

“Instead we need to coordinate and collaborate to ensure that all are done well. There is also a need to improve kills and quality of employees through multi-tasking and multi-skilling so as to be able to conduct several duties effectively and augur well for the state and country.

“The Open Cloud with information and communication technology (ICT) has opened up a big area for our delivery, action and decision to be monitored, criticised and questioned. Whether we like it or not with this change, we need to be prepared and patient to resolve problems and deliver a dedicated service to stakeholders,” he said.

Arifin pointed out that the state government though the state civil service department had made many transformations from manual to online.

More than 90 per cent of the state government’s service was now online, therefore the state civil service no longer have an excuse not to use the government’s application, he said.

He added that the Sabah Computer Service Department’s commitment to drive the civil service’s transformation had been proven through another three new application systems, namely the integrated training system owned by Insan, JHEAINS’s e-tauliah system and the State Water Department’s plumber management system.

The department’s commitment should be emulated by all organizations and government departments, he said.