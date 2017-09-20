Woman, 2 children slightly hurt after car rams into tree

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A mother and her two children escaped serious injuries after their car crashed into a tree near Kampung Rampangi, here yesterday.

A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the department was notified of the incident at 2.31pm, with Bomba personnel from the Petra Jaya station dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arriving, Bomba personnel discovered that a car, driven by a woman who was with her two children, had crashed into a tree by the roadside,” said the spokesperson.

The 37-year-old woman was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for injuries to her neck, while her two children suffered only minor injuries.