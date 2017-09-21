Apple co-founder to speak at 13th WIEF

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Apple Inc’s (Apple) co-founder Steve Wozniak will speak at the Face to Face session during the 13th World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF) which will be held at Borneo Convention Centre in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia from November 21 to 23, 2017.

This year, the anchoring forum revolve around the impact and challenges of disruptive change.

Wozniak will join other speakers including the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Chief Minister of Sarawak, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, President of the Republic of Seychelles, President of the Union of Comoros and the President of the Islamic Development Bank.

Scheduled to speak at the moderated curtain raiser session with the theme ‘Disruption, a way forward’, Wozniak is to share his insights on championing creativity, the experience in driving change, spearheading innovation and empowering the people.

“There have always been disruptive changes at play brought on by rapid advances in technology. The effects of disruption have rippled through every aspect of modern civilisation – just look at how personal computing has fundamentally transformed everything from the economy to how society functions from the ground up,” said Wozniak.

“We are pleased to have Steve Wozniak for WIEF’s 13th edition. Since our inaugural edition, the Forum has grown in size and scope to being a platform that brings together world leaders and captains of industry from a variety of different economies. Steve’s presence underscores the WIEF’s track record of championing collaboration particularly in times of disruptive change,” said wife Foundation chairman Tun Musa Hitam.

Wozniak played a major role in defining the computing industry with his significant contribution in developing the Apple brand. He has been a Silicon Valley icon and philanthropist for more than thirty years and is highly decorated for his contributions to innovation and commitment to riding the wave of disruptive change.