Australian BASE jumper crashes through Wisma Sanyan window after jump goes wrong

SIBU: A 32-year old base jumper from Australia identified only as Gary was fortunate to escape death when he slammed into the side of Wisma Sanyan during the Sibu BASE Jump trial run at 9am today.

Gary was seen dangling precariously between the 13th and 15th floor of the building, as the public looked on in shock.

His colleagues later rushed to the site and pulled him to safety before sending him to the hospital for observation. He suffered leg and elbow injuries in the incident.

Malaysia Base Jump Association president Captain (r) A. Aziz Ahmad said there were no technical issues involved and the incident was purely due to unforeseen circumstances.

He said all the jumpers took the proper safety precautions before the jump and the incident was just “unfortunate”.

Gary has 420 jumps under his belt in his BASE jump career and this is his first time participating in the Sibu event.