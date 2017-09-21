Bursa Malaysia a good platform for SMEs to grow

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can gain an array of benefits and grow at a faster and more efficient way via listing on Bursa Malaysia.

This was highlighted by speakers at a jointly organised seminar by local Chinese associations, the Federation of Chinese Association (FCA) and Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI).

Held at the FCA headquarters in Kuching, the purpose of the seminar is to educate its members and local SMEs on the listing process on Bursa Malaysia and its newly launched market board catered specifically for SMEs; Leading Entrepreneur Accelerator Platform (Leap) market.

The seminar featured speakers from both Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga) and Bursa Malaysia Bhd (Bursa Malaysia).

Speaking during the opening speech for the seminar, KCGCCI president Tan Jit Kee said, “The objective of this seminar is to help local SMEs understand the benefits of listing themselves of Bursa, whether or not they qualify and how the listing process is like.”

He explained that the main benefit that local SMEs could find in listing themselves on Bursa is the funding they would receive once a listing is completed. The funds gained from the listing could allow them to expand and unlock value in their businesses.

FCA president Dato Richard Wee stressed that the spreading and awareness of this information is important for the local SME sector.

During the seminar, Kenanga East Malaysia head of investment banking Chua Beng Cheng explained that the Leap market was launched to cater to the needs of the SMEs industry and meet the gap of companies who might qualify to list themselves on the main or ACE Market Bursa Malaysia but lacked the ability to meet its stringent requirements.

“SMEs are fundamental to our economy because they make up the bulk of our business operations in Malaysia.