Collision leaves woman with suspected fracture

MIRI: A woman was hurt after her motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car here yesterday morning.

The 20-something victim was riding alone towards Lutong around 10am when a car travelling in the opposite direction struck her as it turned into a junction.

The impact caused her to be thrown off her motorcycle, and resulted in a suspected fracture of her left leg.

Paramedics rushed to the scene after receiving a call and transported the woman to Miri Hospital for treatment.