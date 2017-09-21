Collision leaves woman with suspected fracture
MIRI: A woman was hurt after her motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car here yesterday morning.
The 20-something victim was riding alone towards Lutong around 10am when a car travelling in the opposite direction struck her as it turned into a junction.
The impact caused her to be thrown off her motorcycle, and resulted in a suspected fracture of her left leg.
Paramedics rushed to the scene after receiving a call and transported the woman to Miri Hospital for treatment.