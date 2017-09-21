Sarawak 

Collision leaves woman with suspected fracture

Paramedics fasten a brace on the woman’s left leg prior to sending her to hospital.

MIRI: A woman was hurt after her motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car here yesterday morning.

The 20-something victim was riding alone towards Lutong around 10am when a car travelling in the opposite direction struck her as it turned into a junction.

The impact caused her to be thrown off her motorcycle, and resulted in a suspected fracture of her left leg.

Paramedics rushed to the scene after receiving a call and transported the woman to Miri Hospital for treatment.

