Ex-AG appointed custodian of land title for Wisma Tionghua Sabah project

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah United Chinese Chambers of Commerce (SUCCC) led by Tan Sri Andrew Liew and The United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) led by Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen held a meeting to discuss matters pertaining to Wisma Tionghua Sabah project.

The building committee headed by Liew as the chairman and Wong as the vice chairperson has appointed former Sabah Attorney-General Datuk Stephen Foo Kiat Shin as the custodian of the land title for the development.

SUCCC and USCCAKK signed a joint venture agreement with developer Arah Permai Sdn Bhd to build the Wisma Tionghua Sabah on a 2.7-acre site next to the City Police Headquarters at Karamunsing back on September 29, 2013.

Liew said the building committee would meet with the developer next to ensure construction could commence as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, SUCCC will be holding its 41st swearing-in ceremony for its executive committee (2017-2020) at Hakka Hall on September 28.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman is expected to grace the event as the guest of honour.

SUCCC president Tan Sri Andrew Liew said the association had extended the invitation to Musa during a courtesy call on Tuesday.

“The Chief Minister has told us to unite and manage the association well, and to contribute to the economy,” he said after SUCCC executive and supervisory committees meeting here yesterday morning.

The swearing in ceremony will be attended by 1,000 guests, including State Cabinet members, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide and leaders from Chinese chambers nationwide.