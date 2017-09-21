Live sharks seized aboard illegal fishing vessels in MMEA operation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) District 13, Miri has seized a whopping 315 spotted live sharks from a cargo vessel found fishing illegally here on Tuesday.

The eyebrow raising seizure of the huge number of sharks kept alive in oxygenated tanks raised questions on the destination of these marine resources from Sarawak waters and the modus operandi of the fishermen.

Seized along with the sharks were 2,000kgs of fish worth RM20,000. The five Vietnamese crew members aged between 19 and 62-years-old including the captain were also detained.

Miri MMEA commander, Captain Mohd Fauzi Othman said the enforcement team was conducting operation ‘Ops Permai’ and detected two suspicious vessels anchored about 60 nautical miles off Miri.

“Our MMEA vessel approached the two vessels and came aboard during the routine operation and discovered the live spotted sharks, “ Mohd Fauzi said.

According to him, both vessels bearing registration numbers SF3-2135 and VIVI 1/QMY 8892 were believed to be having a break at sea when they were spotted by the authorities.

VIVI1/QMY 8892 did not posses valid licences for fishing and was reportedly travelling from Bintulu, Malaysia to Long Xuyen, Vietnam.

The sharks are estimated to be around 12-feet long.