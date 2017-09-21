Opposition welcome to open branches in BN strongholds

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SEMPORNA: Barisan Nasional (BN) is not afraid of the opposition party’s plans to set up new branches or to field candidates in Umno strongholds in the state.

Sabah Umno deputy information chief Datuk Ramlee Marhaban said Umno and BN are always ready to face opposition parties.

Ramlee said Umno and BN will have no problem if the Democratic Action Party (DAP) or other opposition parties wanted to open a branch in the state.

He said they (opposition) are welcome to do so even in the stronghold of the Chief Minister, Tan Sri Musa Aman, in Libaran.

“We do not care about their actions or whatever approach they do because we are ready and not afraid of them,” he said.

Ramlee, who is also the State Assistant Minister of Finance, said this when met after visiting a damaged section of a road at Kampung Bubul Lama in response to Lim Kit Siang’s statement about opening branches in Umno strongholds.

Ramlee, who is also the Bugaya assemblyman, said he was confident that more individuals will follow the action of Tan Sri Muhammad Muhd Taib in making an about-turn to return to Umno.

He said that Muhammad’s action may help to contribute to Umno and BN, especially in Selangor.

Earlier in his visit, Ramlee said he would repair the damaged road on his own initiative as it would benefit more than 5,000 villagers in the area.