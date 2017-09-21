Pakatan Harapan formidable pact – Jimmy

KOTA KINABALU: Barisan Nasional (BN) will face a formidable opposition front in the form of Pakatan Harapan in the 14th general election, according to Sabah DAP advisor Jimmy Wong.

He said the opposition coalition would be the strongest ever based on the influence of the leaders who are part of the front.

“So we call on Sabahans to unite under Pakatan Harapan with its formidable leaders such as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Lim Kit Siang, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Mat Sabu. These leaders have set aside their differences because the people are more important than the individual.

“That is the opposition’s attitude (now),” the Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament told reporters yesterday.

Wong stressed that Pakatan Harapan would go all out to win the 14th general election as it is time for a change in the country.

“If you cannot trust Pakatan Harapan and DAP leaders to bring change to the country, who else can we trust? So we call on all Sabahans to unite under Pakatan Harapan, as this time around a bigger storm is coming and it will be far stronger than the 13th general election.

“We will not give any chance to BN after governing for 54 years. It is time to change, if we don’t there is no hope for us. There will be no more better opportunity for us than this 14th general election, that is why we all must go all out and win the election so that we can change to have a new Malaysia,” he stressed.

Wong also expressed hope that the opposition parties in Sabah would work with Pakatan Harapan to bring change to the state.

He had a message for Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal which is to offer the Semporna Member of Parliament an opportunity to make his dream come true.

“If you wish to be the next Chief Minister of Sabah, partner with Pakatan Harapan. You will have a better opportunity to make that wish come true. I hope that eventually Warisan will work with us as by doing so we will have better hope for Sabahans to topple the BN government in Sabah.

“We can work together in this as the people want a bigger united opposition pact. I urge all to come and work together and when that can be achieved only then we can deliver change. Everyone can say they can form the government on their own but the fact remains that the people want the opposition to unite then they can see hope,” he stressed.

During the press conference Wong announced that DAP Kota Kinabalu will be organising a concert at SM Kian Kok hall on Sept 30 in conjunction with the mooncake festival next month.

Tickets to the show are priced at RM30, RM50 and RM100 each.

Wong said that 70 per cent of the tickets had been snapped up so those interested should get their tickets as soon as possible.