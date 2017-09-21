P’pang police first to adopt ‘green’ e-waste disposal

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PENAMPANG: The Penampang police have become the first district police in Sabah to utilize the environment-friendly method of disposing of confiscated electronic items in compliance with the Environmental Quality (scheduled waste) Regulations 2005, under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

Sabah Crime Investigation Department (CID) deputy head (investigation and legislation) ACP Jauteh Dikun said e-waste method of disposal in collaboration with Environmental Protection Department was much safer.

“E-waste method is carried out by disposing of electronic items that have been seized by the police after completing their investigations.

“The Environmental Protection Department will take charge of the disposal by appointing a licensed contractor to manage logistics to transport the items to Peninsular Malaysia where the items will be disposed of.

“I, therefore, hope other IPDs in Sabah will also take the same approach in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) that is being outlined by the Environmental Department,” he said in a press conference at the Penampang police headquarters yesterday.

Also present were Penampang police chief DSP Rosley Hobden and Sabah Environemtal Department director Tunku Khalkausar Tunku Fathahi @ Fatahi.

Meanwhile, Jauteh said about 686 computers and 60 gambling machines were seized between 2000 and 2014 would be disposed through the e-waste method after the police received instructions from the court.

Besides the seized computers and gambling machines, the IPD Penampang CID division had also handed seized cash of RM23,926.90 to the Treasury Department.

Earlier, Tunku Khalkausar welcomed any authorities or companies in the state that wished to dispose their electronic items through the e-waste method.

“This method has long been implemented in Peninsular Malaysia and I hope such method will be received well and implemented in Sabah,” she said, adding that all items that would be disposed through the e-waste method would be done in the peninsula.