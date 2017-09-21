School teacher arrested for alleged rape of student

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A school teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student in a car at a secluded location in Siburan on Tuesday.

Police have obtained a remand order against the 51-year-old suspect for seven days to facilitate investigation into the case when he was produced in a magistrate’s court here yesterday morning.

State CID chief SAC Datuk Dev Kumar, through a press statement, said the suspect was arrested by a team from CID Padawan at his house in Kampung Melayu Tebakang around 7pm after a police report was lodged by the girl’s mother at Siburan Police Station.

“The victim’s mother lodged a police report alleging that a school teacher had taken advantage of her daughter and had sex with her twice in his car at a secluded area in Siburan.

“The matter was brought to the mother’s attention by a teacher of the school the Form 2 victim is studying,” he added.

Police also seized the suspect’s car for forensic examination.

The case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape, which carries a jail term up to 30 years and whipping upon conviction.