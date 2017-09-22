18 students caught skipping school

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PENAMPANG: Parents are reminded to monitor their children’s daily activities and school attendance so they will not become habitual truants.

The advice came from Penampang district police chief DSP Rosley Hobden who stressed that parents must play an important role in educating their children so they would not fall into unethical activities.

“Skipping school could lead to students’ involvement in undesirable activities such as drugs, theft, bullying and gang fights.

“So parents must monitor their children’s activities, including after school session,” he said yesterday after some 18 secondary school students were taken to the police station here for skipping school and hanging out at shopping malls in Putatan on Wednesday.

Rosley said the students were picked up by agencies and department in an operation, dubbed ‘Operasi Bersepadu Pelajar Ponteng Sekolah 2017’, in their effort to curb truancy in the district.

Among the agencies and department involved in the operation were the police from IPD Penampang, the Putatan District Education Office, the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Putatan District Council and discipline teachers.

The students, said Rosley, were caught hanging out with their peers at shopping malls such as One Place Mall, Giant Hypermall and Standard Mall in Putatan between 11am and 1.40pm on Sept 20.

He said 14 of the students also had their urine tested for drug abuse by the National Anti Drug Agency, but they tested negative.

The students were all freed after their parents came to pick them up, he said.

Rosley added that no untoward incident was reported during the whole operation, said thanked the agencies and education department for taking part in the operation.