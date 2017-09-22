Company fined RM60,000 over failure to ensure workers’ safety

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A company was fined a total of RM60,000 by the Sessions Court here for failure to ensure safety during the commencement of work which resulted in the death of two men.

Hideki Suchiya, a representative from Japan for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, pleaded guilty before judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamed to two charges under Section 17 (1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 and punishable under Section 19 of the same Act.

The charges carry a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term of up to two years, or both, upon conviction.

The company was alleged to have failed to ensure the safety of other persons, who were not its employees, during the installation works of an inlet flange on Medium Pressure Decomposer V-34-01 and line up pressurization work, which resulted in the deaths of an Indonesian man, Hermansyah and a local man, Mohamad Azlan, 24.

The alleged offence took place at a project site in Sipitang at 9.30am on August 16, 2016.

Prosecuting officer from the Sabah Occupational Safety and Health Department Mohd Rafiah Ismail prosecuted while counsel PJ Perira represented the company.