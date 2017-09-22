Immigration to take over all detention centres

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Immigration Department is expected to take over all four temporary detention centres in Sabah by early November this year.

Immigration Department director general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said the four temporary detention centres in Kota Kinabalu, Papar, Sibuga and Tawau, would be administered by the department following an Advisory Board meeting with the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) early this year.

Mustafar, however, said several matters needed to be finalised before the takeover expected to take effect by November 1 this year.

The four temporary detention centres are currently under the supervision of the National Security Council.

Meanwhile, Mustafar said the Sabah Immigration Department had detained 3,277 illegal immigrants in a series of operations throughout the state in the first eight months of this year.

He said about 29,058 individuals had been inspected in a series of 1,003 operations between January and August 31.

“From the figures, we have detained 3,277 illegal immigrants who failed to produce valid documents to stay in the country,” he said after witnessing the Corruption Free Pledge by the Sabah Immigration Department staff here yesterday.

Also present at the event were Sabah Immigration Department director Musa Sulaiman and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sabah director Datuk Sazali Salbi.

Mustafar said the uncompromising attitude shown by the Sabah Immigration Department had resulted in the detention of 68 employers for committing offences under the Immigration Act.

“We have also issued compounds to a number of employers and illegal immigrants and as of today (yesterday), we have collected more than RM5 million compounds,” he said.

Mustafar also said that discussions had also been held with the Philippine and Indonesian ambassadors and governments to send their citizens back to their respective countries.

“So far, we have deported 8,450 illegal immigrants to their respective countries, following the positive results of the discussions with our two neighbours,” said Mustafar.