Kapit to face water supply disruption

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: There will be a water supply disruption here tomorrow (Sept 23) from 8am to 12 noon.

A statement from the Rural Water Supply Department yesterday said the disruption would affect all consumers in and around Kapit.

The affected areas include Jalan Melekun, Jalan Selirik, Jalan Hill Top, Jalan Kapit Bypass, Kapit Town, Jalan Airport, Jalan Bletih, and Jalan Bukit Goram.

According to the statement, the disruption is necessary to enable the department to carry out general maintenance and cleaning of water storage tank three and four.

The department advised consumers to store enough water for their use during the disruption period.