Minister: Closure of KR1M temporary, part of upgrading process

KUCHING: The temporary closure of Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia (KR1M) is part of an upgrading process, Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said.

He added that this decision was made known by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamid in July.

“It is part of the ministry’s plans to improve any weaknesses through an initiative which will be called KR1M 2.0. The improvements include offering items at cheaper prices, more choices to customers as well as encouraging entrepreneurship and opening up business opportunities to the people,” he said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He pointed out that the upgrading will also encourage better collaborations between government agencies and open business opportunities to local manufacturers and producers.

“Further information on the upgrading will be announced soon. This is part of the government’s commitment to improve services to the public.”

The KR1M in Tudan was confirmed to be shut down on Wednesday as the operator reportedly suffered losses competing with supermarkets and hypermalls in the city.

KPDNKK Miri branch chief Joe Azmi Jamil said the situation was under control and that another KR1M in Pujut was still operating as usual.