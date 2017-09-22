PBS lodges police report against community leader

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KENINGAU: A group of leaders from Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Liawan Division made a police report against a community leader for allegedly issuing a directive through WhatsApp prohibiting community leaders and government servants from attending PBS Youth chief Datuk Jake Jikulin Nointin’s press conference tomorrow.

Liawan PBS Youth Movement chief Stephen Kalaus and four others made the report at the district police headquarters here at 11.40am yesterday.

Stephen in his report said the community leader had instructed village headmen, Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) chairmen, native chief representatives (WKAN) and those in the government not to attend a meeting to be held at Jake’s residence at Kampung Bariawa Laut here on September 22 at 2.30pm.

“This directive was distributed via Whatsapp to several village heads and JKKK chairmen to prevent them from attending the press conference.

“His statement clearly has bad intentions to humiliate Jake’s name,” he said.

Stephen in his report also said the community leader was not qualified to issue such instructions without going through superior authorities such as the District Officer, people’s representative or parliamentary representative.

He said this clearly showed that the leader had abused his power as a WKAN.

According to Stephen, the report was aimed at bringing the matter to court for further action.