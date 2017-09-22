PBS’ promises mere talk – Henrynus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Remarks by PBS acting president Dr Maximus J Ongkili that he only met the Prime Minister last Saturday to speak on MA63 and apparently to deliver requests from Sabah and Sarawak was a shocking confession, said Parti Anak Negeri president Datuk Henrynus Amin.

He said the fact that PBS had 15 years since rejoining BN to resolve MA63 but only spoke to the Prime Minister several days ago on the matter in Kota Kinabalu was shocking news.

Henrynus therefore urged the people of Sabah not to believe promises made by PBS since the party’s top leaders were mere talk, but no action.

“For that matter, the people of Sabah would like to know what happened to Dr Maximus’ press announcement in 2016 to table a motion in Parliament on MA63 jointly with Sarawak,” he said.

According to Henrynus, then Sarawak Chief Minister the late TS Adenan Satem apparently had rejected Maximus’ suggestion outright upon realizing PBS had breached political protocol by going direct to BN Sarawak without first consulting Sabah Chief Minister as Sabah BN chairman.

Henrynus also poured cold water on PBS Supreme Council’s decision recently to form two high level PBS committees to restore Sabah rights under MA63.

He asserted that PBS’ announcement was an empty drum, a little too late.

“PBS rejoined BN in 2002 and yet its voice on state rights had failed to impress the federal government, let alone to resolve anything,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Henrynus said he was amused by Dr Maximus’ claim that PBS used the right system and channel to address any problem, especially on RCI and MA63, to the federal.

He claimed PBS’ claim was cheap talk to justify the party’s inaction and dismal performance within BN.