Power failure irks Likas residents

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah yesterday called on Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) to check the recent power outage in Likas.

The party’s political secretary, Nicholas Chak said that the power outage had seriously affected the Likas residents who have raised their dissatisfaction and complaints to their assemblyman, Junz Wong.

One of the complainants, a mother, alleged that she had to feed her baby in the dark as there was no electricity.

The mother also complained of having to endure the hot weather without a fan and of her child suffering from mosquito bites, he said.

Chak complained that the power outage not only inconvenienced the Likas folk but might also cause damage to electrical appliances.

“Most worrying are the home based patients who are dependent on electrical medical devices that may not function during the power outage,” he pointed.

Chak, who was also the party’s Kota Kinabalu Youth chief, claimed that few other districts were also facing frequent power failures and that they had also raised the issue with Junz.

He urged SESB to resolve the problem soon, stating the long period of power outages had caused inconveniences such as dealing with the hot weather in the evening.

Chak also claimed that apart Likas other districts were suffering from a similar situation.

He reminded that Sabah electricity tariff was not cheap and that paying customers expect good service from SESB.

He said that it was understood that sometimes the power failure was due to technical issues that were complicated.

But SESB must conduct a review and stop giving excuses, he said.

He said that SESB should visit advanced countries to see their power resources management system and come up with a long-term plan to reduce power outages in the future.