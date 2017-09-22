Priority given in managing, restoring mangroves – Musa

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Government is committed to pursuing sustainable development.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman, said that in the government’s plans and policies, it always strives to factor in the need to protect vital ecosystems, and with that, the government work towards ensuring that the state natural capitals, such as mangroves, will continue to provide the state with ecosystem services, such as protecting coastlines from wave action.

Apart from its role as coastline protector, mangroves also provide shelter for plants and animals and are vital to fisheries, said Musa in the text of his speech at the launch of the Kota Kinabalu Wetlands RAMSAR site yesterday.

Musa, who was represented by Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, also said that any conservation efforts that protect the state’s invaluable natural heritage were viewed as vital and will be given utmost attention.

“Unquestionably, wetlands are among the most threatened ecosystems in the world. Many wetlands have been significantly destroyed in order to make way for development,” he said.

He added that the effort to protect the natural heritage whilst pursuing economic success was part of striking a balance that would benefit all.

“Through our existing development and sustainability policies and regulations, Sabah is seeing growth and is also able to lead and set an example for the country in terms of biodiversity conservation,” he said.

He also expressed the government’s commitment through the Sabah Forestry Department to protect the remaining mangroves and forests as well as to properly manage and rehabilitate areas that have been degraded for various reasons, including encroachment and fires.

“Through mangrove management, efforts are being made to conserve coastal areas, buffer zones are established, coastal area habitats are restored and the quality of the environment as well as its aesthetical values are enhanced,” he said.

He went on to say that the management and restoration of mangroves were given priority as Sabah has about 338,000 hectares of mangrove vegetation within forest reserves.

“Sabah is home to some 60 percent of Malaysia’s total mangroves – this is significant and we have a responsibility in ensuring that these areas are protected. Our commitment is clear as Sabah has even protected Kota Kinabalu Wetlands despite it being within the city centre,” he said.