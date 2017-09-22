Saleswoman charged with drug trafficking

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A saleswoman claimed trial at the High Court here yesterday to trafficking in 1,193.3 grams of syabu.

Romana Diong, 35, who was brought before High Court Judge Datuk Nurchaya Hj Arshad, was charged under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The charge carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Romana was alleged to have trafficked in the drugs at the roadside of Jalan Tun Fuad Stephen here at 1.45pm on December 14, 2016.

The court fixed October 12 this year for pre-trial case management and ordered the accused to be further detained in custody pending disposal of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Gan Peng Kun appeared for the prosecution while Romana was represented by counsel Goldam Hamid.