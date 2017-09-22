Small fishes, crabs sign of unregulated fishing – Pang

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SEMPORNA: The district’s tourist attractions will lose their flair if unregulated methods of fishing continue depleting the sea of its marine lives.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk Pang Yuk Ming said this when launching the new Tourism jetty building on Wednesday night.

He said that during his tour of restaurants he noticed the fish sizes were getting smaller due to unregulated fishing and pointed out this would exhaust the seafood without a proper marine management.

Pang said he saw small crabs and fishes being sold and this meant juvenile marine lives were being fished and eventually our sea would be exhausted if the practice continued.

He said conservation issue was raised in a seminar held in Kota Kinabalu recently and many ideas came about and one of the ideas was to encourage local to conduct fish farming.

Pang said to urge fishermen not to fish bomb which was harming the sea population would not succeed without a proper managing method for them to get another source of income.

He said without proper regulation in the past resulted in lesser fish in the sea and fish bombing is a method to increase the catch.

Simply asking them to stop is not a solution, he said, as fish bombers had to feed their families and introducing fish farming is a method for them.

Pang said efforts must begin now as Semporna would lose its value if highly sought after fresh seafood by tourist is no longer available.

Meanwhile, in his speech, he urged for efforts to ensure a proper managing system to be enforced to ensure that the district continued to be recognized as a world class tourism spot which involved the upgrading of infrastructure and maintaining a sustainable resources such as sea food.

He said the recorded trips made by tourists in boats showed an increase of 40,000 trips made in August this year alone as compared to only about 20,000 trips for the same period last year.

Pang said three more hotels would be built within two years which would the number by another 500 rooms.

He said all these showed more tourists were coming to visit in years to come to enjoy the natural beauty as well as the fresh seafood.

Pang said Semporna’s new tourism jetty which would regulate the movement of tourists was an added infrastructure and also an income to the local authority to improve on the infrastructure to give better service to tourists.

He urged the locals to take active part in the booming tourism business opportunities as the government was keen on tourism industry that gives benefits to local people.

Pang said Sabah had three major industries – plantation, petroleum and tourism – where tourism has a high potential for locals to get involved as sources of income.

The new tourism jetty is a joint effort by the local authority and a private firm will charge tourists a small fee with which 45 percent of the profit will be given to authorities for implementation, construction of infrastructure and other requirements to enhance the township.

The jetty which has been operating since 2010 has become the hub for tourists coming in and out of the township which also houses offices for Marine Police, Port and Harbor, Sabah Parks and Maritime to regulate tourist movement which will include first class amenities for tourists in future.