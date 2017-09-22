Two teenagers nabbed for gang-robbery

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PENAMPANG: Police have arrested two youths in connection with a gang-robbery here yesterday.

District police chief DSP Rosley Hobden said the suspects, aged 13 and 16, were nabbed after a 40-year-old man was robbed near Maimunah Restaurant in Donggongon around 1.10am on Sept 21.

“Following the descriptions provided by the victim and the location where the suspects allegedly fled to, police immediately carried out investigation and found the two suspects hiding at a staircase of a shop house.

“Investigation on the suspects found a Nike sling bag, a Dunhill bag, two power banks, an electronic vaper and RM100 cash.

“Police then seized the items including a Perodua Kelisa car that belonged to one of the suspects,” he said yesterday.

Both suspects were remanded to facilitate investigation under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang-robbery.