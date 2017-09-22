Uber’s license to operate in London will not be renewed – Transport for London

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TfL has today informed Uber that it will not be issued with a private hire operator licence. pic.twitter.com/nlYD0ny2qo — Transport for London (@TfL) September 22, 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport for London (TfL), England’s local government body in charge of its transportation system has informed ride-hailing app firm Uber that it is not fit to hold a private hire operator licence and therefore its licence will not be renewed.

A tweet was put up by TfL thirty minutes ago.

“TfL has today informed Uber that it will not be issued with a private hire operator licence,” tweeted TfL.

The current licence expires on Sept 30.

TfL explained that its regulation for London’s taxi and private hire trades is designed to ensure passenger safety.

“Private hire operators must meet rigorous regulations, and demonstrate to TfL that they do so, in order to operate.

“TfL has concluded that Uber London Limited is not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence.”

The statement says the Private Hire Vehicles (London) Act 1998 includes provision to appeal a licensing decision with 21 days of it being communicated to the applicant.

“Uber London Limited can continue to operate until any appeal processes have been exhausted,” concluded the statement.