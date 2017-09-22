WAK 2017 to showcase the ‘real’ Kuching

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The upcoming What About Kuching (WAK) 2017 festival will give travellers, tourists, and visitors the opportunity to see the “real Kuching” and what the city has to offer.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin told a press conference yesterday that the inaugural festival will feature over 70 events presented by Kuching residents.

“This is local people doing what they do best on a daily basis, but now made accessible to visitors and residents alike. This is what Kuching is about, a city of unity that welcomes strangers like old friends. This festival gives our newcomers and new friends a chance to step into the life of local residents and observe, participate, and most of all, enjoy!

“The state government and, particularly, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture can see the potential of this event to surprise and delight this year and in years to come. This is why we have thrown ourselves behind it, to support you, the people of Kuching,” he said.

The events include the Kuching Waterfront Jazz Festival, the fifth Borneo International Bead Conference, and Asia-Link Sketchwalk 2017.

There will also be dozens of talks, walks, dances, films, installations, exhibitions and performances, throughout the city.

Lee pointed out that Wordsmiths of Kuching will bring in outside specialists for those who want to hone poetic performance; while martial arts events range from Muay Thai to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu; the Cardboard City Challenge will involve arts and crafts; and the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party will involve fashion courtesy of the Society Atelier Sarawak.

The festival’s event partners are See Hua Group, Uber, Kuching Waterfront, Grand Margherita Hotel and Riverside Majestic Hotel, Echo Sound & Light, LA, Pixel Studio, Solidcom Vision Sdn Bhd, Kaizen Quality Sdn Bhd; sponsors CMSB and supporters, Kuching Plywood and Sarawak Energy.