Youth charged with raping 15-year-old girlfriend

KOTA KINABALU: A 20-year-old self-employed youth will know his fate on October 24 this year for a charge of raping his teenage girlfriend.

Judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim set the sentencing date on Shamudin Masrin, pending Shamudin’s probation and chemist reports.

Shamudin allegedly raped the 15-year-old girl in roadside bushes at Jalan Kampung Serusup, Tuaran on September 14.

He faces a charge under Section 375(g) of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of between eight and 30 years, and whipping, on conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Dinesh Raja objected to bail on the grounds that the offence is non-bailable and involved a serious crime.

Shamudin, who was not represented, was further detained in custody, pending disposal of the case.

The court ordered Shamudin to be further detained under Section 259 of the Criminal Procedure Code.