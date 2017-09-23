A giant step in e-commerce

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Pos Malaysia collaborates with China’s FPNT in exclusive e-commerce, logistics hub for SEA

KUCHING: Pos Logistics Bhd (PLB) is now serving as Fujian Pacific Network Technology Co Ltd (FPNT)’s exclusive and total e-commerce logistics services provider in Southeast Asia.

This was indicated from the signing of a memorandum of collaboration (MoC) between Pos Malaysia Bhd (Pos Malaysia) and FPNT at a hotel here yesterday.

Representing Pos Malaysia was its group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh, while FPNT was represented by its chief executive officer Wang Chengqing.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan together with Standing Committee of China Provincial Committee (CPC) Fujian Provincial Committee Secretary-General Liang Jianyong witnessed the ceremony.

“Pos Logistics’ collaboration with FPNT is a significant part of our growth trajectory journey in the e-commerce segment, as well as being part of our long-standing strategy to be an exclusive and total e-commerce logistics services provider in the Southeast Asian region and other countries in the near future.

“The collaboration will enable Pos Logistics to be an international servicing hub, offering services such as transhipment, drop-shipping and freight forwarding,” Shukrie said in a statement, adding that he was pleased with the strategic collaboration which would strengthen Pos Malaysia’s presence in the e-commerce drop-shipping and transhipment service business for products originating from China.

“We in Pos Malaysia are fully committed and will intensify our efforts in becoming a full-fledged e-commerce and logistics provider in the marketplace.

“My team and I will continue to put in place the building blocks to help us achieve our ambitions and secure Pos Malaysia’s sustainable growth for the long-term,” added Shukrie.

It is understood that the MoC will also serve as a platform for Pos Malaysia and FPNT to exchange information deemed beneficial to both parties, in paving ways to enhance products, services and activities globally.

Earlier, Awang Tengah – also the Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development – said he was happy with the signing of the MoC to formalise the appointment of PLB as an overseas warehouse and Fujian products exclusive warehouse project in Malaysia.

“Sarawak is embarking on the digital economy. The signing ceremony today augurs well with our state’s direction and we hope that it would benefit all the parties involved and accelerate the state’s industrialisation agenda,” he added.

Also present at the signing ceremony were Assistant Minister of E-Commerce Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi, and Chinese Consul-General in Kuching Fu Jijun.