Change mentality to move forward, Sarawakians told

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: Sarawakians must change their mentality in order to adapt to the current and future changes, while realising their true potential.

According to Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, a person would not be able to know and realise one’s true potential if one does not adapt to the challenges and changes.

“We must be able to adapt, and have the will to endure challenges to succeed in life,” he said at the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration in the civic centre here yesterday.

Taib said unity and empowering education are also traits that must be practised in order to move the community forward.

Earlier on, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, in his speech urged Muslims to understand the true concept of ‘Hijrah’ (move), and to continue live exemplary lives.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) deputy chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi received the ‘Organisational Leadership Award’ for this year’s state-level Maal Hijrah celebration.

The ‘Research and Development Award’ went to Dr Juferi Idris, the ‘Successful Family Award’ to Temenggong Chek Bujang and Jariah Tahir, the ‘Exemplary Preacher Award’ to Fadlullah Abdullah, the ‘Muslim Civil Service Award’ to Dr Abdul Rahman Deen and the ‘Non-Muslim Civil Service Award’ to Datu Lee Ngien Hion.

The award for the ‘Best Mosque Management’ went to Masjid Darul Ibadah Samariang Lama, the ‘Primary School Award’ to SK Agama Majlis Islam Kuching, and the ‘Secondary School Award’ to SMK Agama Haji Othman Abdul Wahab.

Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Minister in Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip, Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Ghani and State Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha were also present.