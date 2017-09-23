China more than just Sarawak’s key trading partner – Awg Tengah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: China remains a key trading partner, and it is becoming a major source of foreign direct investment (FDI) for Sarawak and Malaysia, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

According to him, Sarawak’s export to China totalled RM76.7 billion last year, while imports were valued at RM5.3 billion.

“We export mainly natural gas, timber and timber products and electrical components, and we import manufactured goods and machinery.

“Sarawak is one of the popular destinations for investments in Malaysia, maintaining its top-three position for the last three years,” he said in receiving a courtesy call from Liang Jianyong, the China Provincial Committee (CPC) Fujian Provincial Committee Secretary-General, at a hotel here yesterday.

Awang Tengah – also Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development – said Xi’an LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd had invested RM1.7 billion in the integrated solar facility in the state, producing wafers, ingots, cells and panels.

In agriculture, he said Guangken Rubber Group Co Ltd from Guangdong had formed a joint venture (JV) with Sarawak farmers’ organisations to establish the RM83-million Standard Malaysia Rubber (SMR) factory in Debak, Sri Aman.

“In timber-related industries, investments from China include production of woodchip or wood residues, briquette and charcoal briquette and biomass pellets.

“In our power sector, the construction of the Bakun hydroelectricity power (HEP) dam was undertaken by a Malaysia-China Hydro JV consortium. China Machinery Engineering Corporation was the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractor for two of our coal-fired power plants at Sejingkat and Mukah, and a combined cycle power plant at Bintulu,” he pointed out.

Awang Tengah added that the construction of Balingian coal-fired power plant was undertaken by Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd.

The Yangtze Three Gorges Technology and Economy Development Co Ltd had also constructed the Murum dam, while Sarawak Energy Bhd’s (SEB) subsidiary, SEB Power, partnered with China Gezhouba Group Company Ltd and Untang Jaya Sdn Bhd JV in the contract for the main civil works on the Baleh HEP plant, he said.

“This is not inclusive of the RM12.5-billion proposed steel project by Hebei Xinwuan Steel Group in Samalaju Industrial Park. Sarawak Petrochem Sdn Bhd will invest in a RM8.3 billion methanol plant with a capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes per day in Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu,” said Awang Tengah.

According to him, the Fujian Province and Sarawak ‘share many similarities such as land size, culture and traditions’.

“In fact, to the people of Fuzhou (in China), Sibu town is known as ‘Little Fuzhou’. This goes to show the closeness of our relationship. Many of our folk from Sarawak have family ties with (those in) Fujian Province.”

Present at the session were Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur and Small, Medium Enterprise (SME) Development and Assistant Minister of E-Commerce Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais; Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi; and Chinese Consul-General in Kuching Fu Jijun.