Dr M will most likely be allowed to enter Sarawak

BAU: The state government will most likely allow Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to enter Sarawak.

The former Prime Minister is expected to attend and give a talk during the Pakatan Harapan Sarawak programme scheduled to be held at the Everrise supermarket carpark at BDC here tomorrow (Sunday) from 7pm to 10.30pm.

It will be Tun Mahathir’s first visit to Sarawak in his capacity as the chairman of Pakatan Harapan.

When asked if the state government would ban Dr Mahathir from entering, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said there were certain “extremist views” that the state government would not allow to be brought into Sarawak.

However, he declined to give a straightforward answer as to whether Mahathir would be banned or not.

“If they want to come, let them come. We will see tomorrow,” he told reporters after launching the Tasik Biru Festival here today.

“I will continue with Tok Nan’s (the late former Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem) efforts to ban the entry of extremists and religious bigots.

“We banned Datuk Jamal Md Yunos, we banned Ibrahim Ali and we may also ban any politician that may jeopardize the unity of Sarawakians.

“This is because freedom of speech doesn’t mean that you can be free at the expense of the rakyat who want unity,” Abang Johari added.